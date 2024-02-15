Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,690,000 shares, an increase of 14.3% from the January 15th total of 7,600,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,080,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VTR. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Ventas in the first quarter worth about $41,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Ventas by 21.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 2,356 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ventas by 90.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 9,563 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in Ventas in the first quarter worth about $271,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in Ventas by 6.0% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VTR traded down $1.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $44.21. The stock had a trading volume of 5,713,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,322,139. The company has a market capitalization of $17.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,421.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.29. Ventas has a 1-year low of $39.33 and a 1-year high of $51.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18,000.00%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VTR. Wedbush raised shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Ventas from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Ventas from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.62.

Ventas Inc, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two large and dynamic industries healthcare and real estate. Fueled by powerful demographic demand from growth in the aging population, Ventas owns or has investments in a highly diversified portfolio of approximately 1,400 properties in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

