Venus USDC Hits Market Capitalization of $110.53 Million (vUSDC)

Venus USDC (vUSDC) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. One Venus USDC token can now be bought for approximately $0.0232 or 0.00000045 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Venus USDC has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. Venus USDC has a market cap of $110.53 million and $122.35 million worth of Venus USDC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Venus USDC Token Profile

Venus USDC’s total supply is 4,771,015,133 tokens. Venus USDC’s official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Venus USDC’s official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol. Venus USDC’s official website is app.venus.io/dashboard.

Buying and Selling Venus USDC

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus USDC (vUSDC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Venus USDC has a current supply of 4,771,015,133. The last known price of Venus USDC is 0.02315938 USD and is up 0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $120,571,970.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.venus.io/dashboard.”

