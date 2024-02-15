VERITY Wealth Advisors Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

VERITY Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,167 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. VERITY Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,120,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,432,000 after buying an additional 79,463 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,067,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,187,000 after buying an additional 14,774 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 850,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,243,000 after buying an additional 27,030 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 681,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,121,000 after buying an additional 5,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 399,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,197,000 after purchasing an additional 10,717 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 100 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of OEF stock traded up $0.96 on Thursday, reaching $238.15. 246,961 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 613,095. The company has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $226.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.01. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $172.04 and a 1 year high of $239.74.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.