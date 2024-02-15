VERITY Wealth Advisors Has $1.04 Million Holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

VERITY Wealth Advisors lessened its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 62.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,221 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of VERITY Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. VERITY Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,848,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 26,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 42,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHZ traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $45.77. 508,797 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,185,703. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.18. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $43.05 and a one year high of $47.47.

About Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.