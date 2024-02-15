VERITY Wealth Advisors Sells 131 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

VERITY Wealth Advisors cut its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF comprises 1.6% of VERITY Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. VERITY Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in USMV. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 95,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,417,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,348,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,618,000 after buying an additional 57,434 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 88,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,887,000 after buying an additional 18,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Michigan Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 12,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:USMV traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $80.65. 3,240,645 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.70.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

