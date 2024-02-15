Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Short Interest Update

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 50,340,000 shares, a growth of 10.3% from the January 15th total of 45,620,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,340,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Verizon Communications Stock Up 1.1 %

Verizon Communications stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $40.60. The stock had a trading volume of 12,078,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,340,779. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $170.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.43. Verizon Communications has a 12 month low of $30.14 and a 12 month high of $43.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.93.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.08. The firm had revenue of $35.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.60 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 8.67%. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Verizon Communications will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Verizon Communications

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.38%.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $888,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,886,130. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $888,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,886,130. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $127,888.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,295 shares in the company, valued at $1,772,635.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Verizon Communications

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 627.8% during the fourth quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 655 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 130.1% during the fourth quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 863 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. 61.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VZ has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.62.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

