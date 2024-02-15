Vintage Wine Estates (VWE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data on Friday, February 16th.

Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. Vintage Wine Estates had a negative net margin of 71.39% and a negative return on equity of 84.01%. The business had revenue of $73.27 million during the quarter.

Vintage Wine Estates Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VWE remained flat at $0.45 on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,875. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.62. Vintage Wine Estates has a 1 year low of $0.43 and a 1 year high of $1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Insider Activity at Vintage Wine Estates

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vintage Wine Estates

In other news, Director Paul S. Walsh acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.58 per share, with a total value of $29,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 678,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,699.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In the last three months, insiders have bought 156,911 shares of company stock valued at $88,861. Corporate insiders own 54.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Vintage Wine Estates by 73.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 62,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 26,369 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Vintage Wine Estates by 22.3% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 792,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 144,412 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Vintage Wine Estates in the second quarter worth $111,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Vintage Wine Estates by 126.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 70,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 39,350 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Vintage Wine Estates in the second quarter worth $27,000. 85.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vintage Wine Estates

Vintage Wine Estates, Inc produces and sells wines and spirits in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the brands Bar Dog, B.R. Cohn, Cameron Hughes, Cherry Pie, Firesteed, Kunde, and others. It also owns and operates hospitality facilities; and provides bottling, fulfillment, and storage services to other companies on a contract basis.

