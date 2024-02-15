Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ) Short Interest Update

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 138,000 shares, a decrease of 34.4% from the January 15th total of 210,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 603,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II Stock Performance

NYSE NCZ traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.90. 455,527 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 513,238. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.93 and its 200-day moving average is $2.85. Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II has a twelve month low of $2.50 and a twelve month high of $3.32.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NCZ. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II by 4,056.8% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 257,636 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 251,438 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 76,282 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 15,702 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,764,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II Company Profile

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

