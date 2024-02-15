Virtus Family Office LLC Buys 326 Shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Virtus Family Office LLC increased its holdings in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the quarter. MKS Instruments comprises 2.8% of Virtus Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Virtus Family Office LLC’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $1,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MKSI. First National Advisers LLC bought a new position in MKS Instruments in the third quarter valued at $494,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in MKS Instruments by 4.2% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 199,454 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $17,261,000 after acquiring an additional 8,006 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in MKS Instruments by 8.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 130,729 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $11,313,000 after acquiring an additional 9,748 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 399,391 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $34,564,000 after buying an additional 4,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 5.7% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 53,357 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,618,000 after buying an additional 2,876 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.25% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MKS Instruments news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 250 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.90, for a total value of $25,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,112 shares in the company, valued at $1,726,600.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gerard G. Colella sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $1,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 78,017 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,581,870. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,500 shares of company stock worth $2,345,783 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on MKS Instruments from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised MKS Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised MKS Instruments from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Benchmark raised their price objective on MKS Instruments from $85.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on MKS Instruments from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.83.

MKS Instruments Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ MKSI traded up $2.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $124.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 215,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 674,717. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.99. The stock has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.65. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.44 and a 12 month high of $124.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.46.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $893.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.25 million. MKS Instruments had a positive return on equity of 9.95% and a negative net margin of 50.80%. MKS Instruments’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MKS Instruments Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3.19%.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division, Photonics Solutions Division, and Material Solutions Division.

Featured Articles

