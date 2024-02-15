Virtus Family Office LLC Grows Stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Virtus Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 41,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 4,209 shares during the quarter. Mosaic comprises about 2.7% of Virtus Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Virtus Family Office LLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $1,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of Mosaic by 93.9% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mosaic during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. First Command Bank increased its position in shares of Mosaic by 60.1% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mosaic during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Mosaic by 224.9% during the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. 84.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MOS shares. Mizuho cut shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. TheStreet cut shares of Mosaic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays upgraded shares of Mosaic from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Mosaic from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mosaic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.06.

Mosaic Stock Performance

Mosaic stock traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $30.30. 4,137,378 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,990,489. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.74. The Mosaic Company has a 12 month low of $29.25 and a 12 month high of $57.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Mosaic Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is an increase from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is 20.51%.

About Mosaic

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

