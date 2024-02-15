Virtus Family Office LLC Has $2.28 Million Stock Position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Virtus Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 12.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,577 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,737 shares during the period. Sanofi makes up approximately 4.1% of Virtus Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Virtus Family Office LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $2,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Sanofi by 5.1% during the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 9,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Sanofi by 38.2% during the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 7,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co bought a new position in Sanofi during the third quarter worth about $631,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sanofi by 9.1% during the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 244,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,095,000 after acquiring an additional 20,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Sanofi by 5,202.2% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 386,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,762,000 after acquiring an additional 379,133 shares in the last quarter. 10.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Sanofi Stock Up 1.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:SNY traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $46.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,244,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,993,797. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.48. The stock has a market cap of $117.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.63. Sanofi has a 1-year low of $42.63 and a 1-year high of $57.82.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Read Our Latest Research Report on SNY
Sanofi Profile
Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as dupixent, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Sanofi
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- Occidental Petroleum stock price is ready to gush higher
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- S&P 500’s surge to new highs: Bull trap hiding in plain sight?
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Impinj stock surges on strong earnings and guidance
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.