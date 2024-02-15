Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.25 EPS

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Vishay Precision Group had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 8.38%. The business had revenue of $89.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. Vishay Precision Group updated its Q1 2024 guidance to EPS.

Vishay Precision Group Price Performance

NYSE VPG traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $35.43. 67,980 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,196. Vishay Precision Group has a 52-week low of $27.93 and a 52-week high of $45.69. The company has a market capitalization of $479.47 million, a PE ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.07 and its 200-day moving average is $32.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 2.84.

Get Vishay Precision Group alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Needham Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 72.1% in the 4th quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 377,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $12,861,000 after acquiring an additional 158,200 shares during the period. Numerai GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group in the 4th quarter valued at $252,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in Vishay Precision Group during the 4th quarter worth about $352,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vishay Precision Group by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 84,457 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,877,000 after purchasing an additional 3,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Vishay Precision Group by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,504 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 4,929 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VPG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Vishay Precision Group from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com cut Vishay Precision Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut Vishay Precision Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on VPG

Vishay Precision Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets specialized sensors, weighing solutions, and measurement systems in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Sensors, Weighing Solutions, and Measurement Systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vishay Precision Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vishay Precision Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.