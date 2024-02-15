Vontier (NYSE:VNT) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.00-3.15 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.05-3.11 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.11 billion. Vontier also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.68-0.72 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Vontier from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Vontier from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vontier currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $35.14.

Shares of VNT traded up $2.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $38.65. 1,584,054 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 679,742. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.94 and a 200-day moving average of $32.48. Vontier has a one year low of $24.25 and a one year high of $38.68. The firm has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Vontier in the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. Diamant Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vontier during the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vontier during the second quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vontier during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vontier by 71.3% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares during the period. 94.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility ecosystem worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors; fueling equipment; field payment hardware; point-of sale, workflow, and monitoring software; vehicle tracking and fleet management; software solutions for traffic light control; and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

