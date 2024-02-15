Vontier (NYSE:VNT) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.68-0.72 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.66. The company issued revenue guidance of $745-760 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $742.60 million. Vontier also updated its FY24 guidance to $3.00-3.15 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on VNT. Citigroup lifted their price target on Vontier from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Bank of America upgraded Vontier from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vontier presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $35.14.

NYSE VNT traded up $2.22 on Thursday, reaching $38.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,584,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 679,742. The firm has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.23. Vontier has a fifty-two week low of $24.25 and a fifty-two week high of $38.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vontier during the 4th quarter worth about $127,000,000. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Vontier in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,009,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Vontier in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,980,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vontier by 79.5% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,715,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,629,000 after buying an additional 1,202,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Vontier by 218.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,241,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,956,000 after buying an additional 851,755 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility ecosystem worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors; fueling equipment; field payment hardware; point-of sale, workflow, and monitoring software; vehicle tracking and fleet management; software solutions for traffic light control; and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

