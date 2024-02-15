Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,530,000 shares, a growth of 7.3% from the January 15th total of 17,270,000 shares. Currently, 11.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,620,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VNO. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Vornado Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $23.56.

Vornado Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VNO traded up $0.93 during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.70. The company had a trading volume of 3,088,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,594,839. Vornado Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $12.31 and a twelve month high of $32.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 111.74 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.41. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.55). Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 5.82%. The company had revenue of $441.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.82 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Vornado Realty Trust Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. Vornado Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 521.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vornado Realty Trust

In other news, Director Russell B. Wight, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total transaction of $560,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,380,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,740,078.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michael D. Fascitelli sold 262,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.54, for a total transaction of $7,767,395.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,306,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,595,368.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Russell B. Wight, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total value of $560,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,380,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,740,078.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vornado Realty Trust

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNO. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vornado Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 8,355.6% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 49.8% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Selway Asset Management purchased a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. 75.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) with a portfolio of premier New York City office and retail assets and the developer of the new PENN DISTRICT. While concentrated in New York, Vornado also owns the premier assets in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is a real estate industry leader in sustainability, with over 27 million square feet of LEED-certified buildings and over 23 million square feet at LEED Gold or Platinum.

