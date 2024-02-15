VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 97,100 shares, an increase of 7.8% from the January 15th total of 90,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 399,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of VTEX from $8.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of VTEX from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of VTEX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $5.50 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.29.

NYSE:VTEX traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.33. 424,643 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 382,714. VTEX has a 1 year low of $3.24 and a 1 year high of $8.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.44 and a beta of 1.44.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of VTEX by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 58,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VTEX by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 2,827 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of VTEX by 2.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 173,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 3,452 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of VTEX in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of VTEX by 8.3% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 80,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 6,158 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.07% of the company’s stock.

VTEX provides software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. Its platform enables customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating, and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

