Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Short Interest Up 11.5% in January

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,030,000 shares, an increase of 11.5% from the January 15th total of 1,820,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 692,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Vulcan Materials Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of VMC traded up $1.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $242.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,183,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 759,494. The company has a market capitalization of $32.22 billion, a PE ratio of 39.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Vulcan Materials has a one year low of $159.76 and a one year high of $244.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $226.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $217.05.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 10.74%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vulcan Materials Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. This is a positive change from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is presently 27.88%.

In other Vulcan Materials news, SVP David P. Clement sold 764 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $161,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,887 shares in the company, valued at $612,044. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP David P. Clement sold 764 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $161,968.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $612,044. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 1,601 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.09, for a total value of $353,965.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,981 shares in the company, valued at $5,523,049.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Vulcan Materials by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,724 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at about $637,000. EA Series Trust purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at about $242,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. 90.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VMC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Vulcan Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $235.00 to $236.00 in a report on Friday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $260.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Vulcan Materials in a report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $208.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.85.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Featured Stories

