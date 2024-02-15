WaFd, Inc (NASDAQ:WAFD) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.26

WaFd, Inc (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 13th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share by the bank on Friday, March 8th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This is an increase from WaFd’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

WaFd has increased its dividend by an average of 4.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. WaFd has a payout ratio of 32.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect WaFd to earn $3.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.5%.

WaFd Stock Performance

WaFd stock traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $29.18. The stock had a trading volume of 288,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,650. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 0.87. WaFd has a 52-week low of $23.36 and a 52-week high of $36.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WaFd ( NASDAQ:WAFD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.08. WaFd had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The business had revenue of $166.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that WaFd will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

WAFD has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded WaFd from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on WaFd from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of WaFd in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, WaFd has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WaFd

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in WaFd by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 363,205 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in WaFd by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,683 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in WaFd in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in WaFd by 67.9% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 134,338 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,428,000 after purchasing an additional 54,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its stake in WaFd by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 377,657 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,448,000 after purchasing an additional 16,021 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

WaFd Company Profile

WaFd, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

Featured Articles

