Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.36 EPS

Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by ($0.36), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Watsco had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 22.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter.

Watsco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WSO.B remained flat at $390.85 during midday trading on Thursday. 2 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.80 and a beta of 0.61. Watsco has a 1 year low of $271.81 and a 1 year high of $422.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $403.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $381.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Get Watsco alerts:

Watsco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th were issued a $2.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.69%.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.