Watsco (NYSE:WSO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.44), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 22.66%. Watsco’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.35 earnings per share.

Watsco Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Watsco stock traded up $4.68 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $392.44. The company had a trading volume of 87,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,162. The company’s 50-day moving average is $407.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $381.56. Watsco has a twelve month low of $284.05 and a twelve month high of $433.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $15.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.89.

Get Watsco alerts:

Watsco Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th were issued a $2.45 dividend. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 16th. Watsco’s payout ratio is 64.69%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Watsco during the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in Watsco by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 455 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Watsco by 3,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Watsco by 130.1% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 398 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Watsco by 136.6% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 265 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WSO. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Watsco from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $387.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Watsco from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $396.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on WSO

Watsco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.