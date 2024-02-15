Watsco (NYSE:WSO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.44), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 22.66%. Watsco’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.35 earnings per share.
Watsco Stock Up 1.2 %
Shares of Watsco stock traded up $4.68 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $392.44. The company had a trading volume of 87,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,162. The company’s 50-day moving average is $407.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $381.56. Watsco has a twelve month low of $284.05 and a twelve month high of $433.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $15.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.89.
Watsco Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th were issued a $2.45 dividend. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 16th. Watsco’s payout ratio is 64.69%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WSO. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Watsco from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $387.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Watsco from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $396.00.
View Our Latest Analysis on WSO
Watsco Company Profile
Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Watsco
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Occidental Petroleum stock price is ready to gush higher
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- S&P 500’s surge to new highs: Bull trap hiding in plain sight?
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Impinj stock surges on strong earnings and guidance
Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.