WCG Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

WCG Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 107,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,285,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PTLC. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC bought a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $59,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 216.0% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $189,000.

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS PTLC traded up $0.46 during trading on Thursday, hitting $45.42. The company had a trading volume of 142,203 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.76 and a 200-day moving average of $41.89.

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Profile

The Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (PTLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index that allocates to a proprietary US large-cap index and\u002For 3-month US T-bills, according to momentum. PTLC was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

