WCG Wealth Advisors LLC Has $31.69 Million Stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM)

WCG Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM – Free Report) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,220,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,584 shares during the period. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF accounts for about 2.3% of WCG Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 2.09% of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF worth $31,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the second quarter valued at about $177,860,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,204,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,747,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $117,680,000 after buying an additional 382,614 shares during the last quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,646,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $148,664,000 after buying an additional 345,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,445,000.

Get Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF alerts:

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $27.04. The company had a trading volume of 3,624,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,707. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a 12-month low of $24.34 and a 12-month high of $27.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.13 and its 200-day moving average is $26.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.79.

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Company Profile

Direct Markets Holdings Corp., formerly Rodman & Renshaw Capital Group, Inc, is a holding company. Through its subsidiaries, it is engaged in the investment banking business. The Company’s principal operating subsidiary is Rodman & Renshaw, LLC (R&R). It is an investment bank, which provides corporate finance, strategic advisory and related services to public and private companies across multiple sectors and regions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.