WCG Wealth Advisors LLC Has $8.47 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

WCG Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 168,479 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,254 shares during the quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPLG. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $39,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPLG stock traded up $0.30 on Thursday, reaching $58.97. 5,083,269 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,026,928. The stock has a market cap of $21.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $44.75 and a one year high of $59.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.38.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

