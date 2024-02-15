WCG Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $20.22 Million in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

WCG Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 276,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,222,000. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of WCG Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.46% of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,179,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,669,000 after purchasing an additional 34,362 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 61.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,178,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,592,000 after acquiring an additional 450,366 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC raised its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 1,114,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,667,000 after buying an additional 14,212 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,085,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,590,000 after buying an additional 47,268 shares during the period. Finally, Adero Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 13.2% in the second quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 1,055,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,338,000 after purchasing an additional 122,689 shares during the last quarter.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of AVUS stock traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $85.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 278,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,719. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.57 and a fifty-two week high of $85.20. The company has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.22.

About Avantis U.S. Equity ETF

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

