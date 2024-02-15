WCG Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $14.51 Million Position in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:IDHQ)

WCG Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:IDHQ – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 553,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,514,000. Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF comprises 1.1% of WCG Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 8.26% of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 588,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,235,000 after purchasing an additional 24,800 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF during the second quarter valued at $7,148,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF by 6.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 189,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,906,000 after buying an additional 11,735 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF by 8.3% during the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 172,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,680,000 after buying an additional 13,219 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 153,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,988,000 after buying an additional 2,649 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IDHQ traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $29.67. 45,897 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,561. The firm has a market cap of $198.79 million, a P/E ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 0.88. Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF has a twelve month low of $24.43 and a twelve month high of $29.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.19.

Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF Profile

The PowerShares S&P International Developed High Quality Portfolio (Fund), formerly the PowerShares Dynamic Developed International Opportunities Portfolio, is based on the S&P BMI International Developed High Quality Rankings Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in companies that are identified by the Index as high quality stocks based on historical records of earnings and dividends.

