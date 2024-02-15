WCG Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $4.13 Million Position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

WCG Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 78,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,126,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 12,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 14.1% during the third quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.7% in the third quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

AVEM traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $56.34. The company had a trading volume of 198,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,532. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $49.83 and a 52 week high of $57.31. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.16.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

