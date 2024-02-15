WCG Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stake in AXS Change Finance ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:CHGX)

WCG Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of AXS Change Finance ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:CHGX – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 224,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,080 shares during the period. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC owned 5.62% of AXS Change Finance ESG ETF worth $7,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of AXS Change Finance ESG ETF in the second quarter worth $106,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in AXS Change Finance ESG ETF by 10.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AXS Change Finance ESG ETF in the first quarter valued at about $401,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AXS Change Finance ESG ETF in the second quarter valued at about $580,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in AXS Change Finance ESG ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,310,000.

CHGX traded up $0.22 on Thursday, reaching $35.10. 14,436 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,585. The stock has a market cap of $140.40 million, a PE ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 1.05. AXS Change Finance ESG ETF has a twelve month low of $26.95 and a twelve month high of $35.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.57.

The AXS Change Finance ESG ETF (CHGX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of 100 US large-cap stocks that meet diverse environmental, social, and governance standards. CHGX was launched on Oct 10, 2017 and is managed by AXS Investments.

