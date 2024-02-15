Wealthsource Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ)

Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Free Report) by 400.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,080 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 66,473 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC owned 0.14% of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF worth $2,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 396.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 20,128,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,029,000 after purchasing an additional 16,069,907 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 404.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 992,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,752,000 after purchasing an additional 795,848 shares during the period. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 400.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 811,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,763,000 after purchasing an additional 649,194 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,302,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 393.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 651,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,496,000 after purchasing an additional 519,588 shares during the period.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF alerts:

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Price Performance

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF stock traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $38.28. 91,257 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142,239. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.17. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a 52-week low of $30.29 and a 52-week high of $38.29.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.1202 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (PRFZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1500 index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of 1,500 small- and mid-cap companies in the US that are selected using fundamental metrics. PRFZ was launched on Sep 20, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRFZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.