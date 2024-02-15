Wealthsource Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Wealthsource Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,029 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth about $27,000. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 720.0% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. 58.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of XOM traded up $2.89 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $103.73. 23,132,568 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,271,527. The stock has a market capitalization of $411.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $95.77 and a 12-month high of $120.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $100.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.29.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.28. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The company had revenue of $84.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 42.74%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total transaction of $216,132,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,352,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total value of $216,132,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,352,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $1,231,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 220,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,652,596.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on XOM shares. Mizuho lowered Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. TD Cowen upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.53.

View Our Latest Analysis on XOM

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.