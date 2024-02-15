Wealthsource Partners LLC Has $2.61 Million Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP)

Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,167 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,676 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSJP. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 894,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,173,000 after purchasing an additional 98,192 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 847,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,045,000 after purchasing an additional 179,839 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC now owns 590,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,279,000 after purchasing an additional 27,310 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 582,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,137,000 after purchasing an additional 89,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Financial Group Inc. now owns 567,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,764,000 after purchasing an additional 19,518 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BSJP traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $22.94. 578,933 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,501. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.63. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $22.01 and a 1-year high of $23.05.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 23rd were paid a $0.1619 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 22nd.

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. BSJP was launched on Sep 27, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

