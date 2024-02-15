Wealthsource Partners LLC Has $3.03 Million Position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA)

Wealthsource Partners LLC lessened its stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,378 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC owned 0.94% of iShares GNMA Bond ETF worth $3,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GNMA. Payden & Rygel Investment Group bought a new position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Family Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 2,102.0% in the 3rd quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 24,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 23,563 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Myecfo LLC lifted its stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Myecfo LLC now owns 48,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 4,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DMC Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 8.8% during the third quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 36,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,930 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:GNMA traded up $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $43.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,676. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a one year low of $40.33 and a one year high of $45.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.74.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a $0.1486 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%.

The iShares GNMA Bond ETF (GNMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. GNMA Bond index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US mortgage pass-through securities issued by Government National Mortgage Association (GNMA), with 30- or 15-year maturities. GNMA was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

