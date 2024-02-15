Wealthsource Partners LLC Has $3.43 Million Position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Wealthsource Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,584 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $3,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 144.3% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $91,000.

Shares of DFAI stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $28.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 970,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,099,441. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.83 and a fifty-two week high of $28.78. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.17.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

