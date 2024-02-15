Wealthsource Partners LLC Sells 10,092 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Wealthsource Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,092 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $2,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 3,475.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 121,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,068,000 after purchasing an additional 118,585 shares in the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 56.8% in the second quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McAdam LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 21,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

BATS VLUE traded up $1.08 on Thursday, hitting $102.08. 610,046 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $100.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.01. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.21 and a fifty-two week high of $89.40. The company has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.04.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.