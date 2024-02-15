Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.98-1.02 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.11.

Wendy’s Price Performance

WEN traded down $0.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,262,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,770,371. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.67. Wendy’s has a 1 year low of $18.19 and a 1 year high of $23.90. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.83.

Get Wendy's alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WEN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens reissued an overweight rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Thursday. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Wendy’s from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a hold rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Wendy’s from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price target for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wendy’s presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wendy’s

In other Wendy’s news, Director Joseph A. Levato sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total value of $383,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,407 shares in the company, valued at $583,206.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 20.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wendy’s

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Wendy’s during the first quarter worth $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wendy’s during the first quarter worth $30,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 217.4% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,403 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 31,560.0% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 88.7% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Wendy’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development segments. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.