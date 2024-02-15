WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) Releases Earnings Results

Posted by on Feb 15th, 2024

WESCO International (NYSE:WCCGet Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.86 by ($1.21), MarketWatch Earnings reports. WESCO International had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 3.75%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. WESCO International updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

WESCO International Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSE WCC traded up $2.89 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $145.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 245,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,783. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $173.02 and a 200 day moving average of $157.29. WESCO International has a twelve month low of $121.90 and a twelve month high of $195.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

WESCO International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. WESCO International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.01%.

Insider Activity at WESCO International

In other WESCO International news, EVP Nelson John Squires III sold 3,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $663,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,333,150. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Hemant Porwal sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.12, for a total transaction of $2,003,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,171,396.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nelson John Squires III sold 3,490 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $663,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,333,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WESCO International

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in WESCO International in the third quarter valued at $60,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in WESCO International by 403.2% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in WESCO International by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in WESCO International by 5.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of WESCO International during the 2nd quarter worth about $483,000. Institutional investors own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WCC. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of WESCO International from $185.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of WESCO International from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of WESCO International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $202.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of WESCO International from $203.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of WESCO International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WESCO International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.86.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on WCC

About WESCO International

(Get Free Report)

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

Earnings History for WESCO International (NYSE:WCC)

