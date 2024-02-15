WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) Releases Earnings Results

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.86 by ($1.21), MarketWatch Earnings reports. WESCO International had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 3.75%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. WESCO International updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

WESCO International Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSE WCC traded up $2.89 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $145.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 245,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,783. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $173.02 and a 200 day moving average of $157.29. WESCO International has a twelve month low of $121.90 and a twelve month high of $195.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. WESCO International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.01%.

In other WESCO International news, EVP Nelson John Squires III sold 3,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $663,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,333,150. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Hemant Porwal sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.12, for a total transaction of $2,003,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,171,396.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Nelson John Squires III sold 3,490 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $663,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,333,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in WESCO International in the third quarter valued at $60,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in WESCO International by 403.2% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in WESCO International by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in WESCO International by 5.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of WESCO International during the 2nd quarter worth about $483,000. Institutional investors own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WCC. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of WESCO International from $185.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of WESCO International from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of WESCO International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $202.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of WESCO International from $203.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of WESCO International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WESCO International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.86.

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

