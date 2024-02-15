West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA) Shares Sold by Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 267,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,634 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 1.60% of West Bancorporation worth $4,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WTBA. West Bancorporation Inc. lifted its stake in shares of West Bancorporation by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 428,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,896,000 after acquiring an additional 34,682 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of West Bancorporation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $224,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of West Bancorporation in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $121,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of West Bancorporation by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 57,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 3,382 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of West Bancorporation by 73.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 20,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 8,515 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.77% of the company’s stock.

West Bancorporation Trading Up 4.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WTBA traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.44. The stock had a trading volume of 30,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,302. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $308.50 million, a PE ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.94. West Bancorporation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.04 and a 12-month high of $22.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.88 and its 200-day moving average is $18.37.

West Bancorporation Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.42%. West Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.44%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of West Bancorporation from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th.

West Bancorporation Company Profile

(Free Report)

West Bancorporation, Inc operates as the financial holding company for West Bank that provides community banking and trust services to individuals and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. It offers deposit services, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

