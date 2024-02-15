Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 6.500-6.900 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 6.730. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.1 billion-$10.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.2 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies also updated its FY24 guidance to $6.50-6.90 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WAB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $137.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen increased their price target on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $133.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $142.36.

Get Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on WAB

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:WAB traded down $1.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $134.01. 1,679,922 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,080,002. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $127.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.38. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 12-month low of $91.89 and a 12-month high of $137.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.96, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.41.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The transportation company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 10.04%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies news, VP Kristine Kubacki sold 1,141 shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.19, for a total value of $131,431.79. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,052 shares in the company, valued at $351,559.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 1,292.4% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 1,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $314,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $366,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

About Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation provides technology-based locomotives, equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for freight cars and locomotives; builds, rebuilds, upgrades, and overhauls locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, and signal design and engineering services; services locomotives and freight cars; and provides heat exchange and cooling systems, and components and digital solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.