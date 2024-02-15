Wiser Wealth Management Inc Grows Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Wiser Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 160,442 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,796 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF makes up approximately 4.4% of Wiser Wealth Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Wiser Wealth Management Inc owned 0.08% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $12,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 100,910.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,776,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,649,000 after purchasing an additional 6,770,054 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $156,701,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,945,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,575,736,000 after buying an additional 1,128,587 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $76,901,000. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,661,000.

NYSEARCA:BIV traded up $0.23 on Thursday, reaching $75.00. 846,309 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,508,760. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $70.43 and a 1-year high of $77.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.76 and its 200-day moving average is $73.93.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a $0.2249 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

