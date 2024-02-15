WK Kellogg (NYSE:KLG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

WK Kellogg (NYSE:KLG – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $651.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.87 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. WK Kellogg updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

WK Kellogg Trading Up 5.6 %

Shares of NYSE KLG opened at $14.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. WK Kellogg has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $21.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.00.

WK Kellogg Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their target price on WK Kellogg from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on WK Kellogg in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on WK Kellogg from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of WK Kellogg in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of WK Kellogg in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, WK Kellogg has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Sherry Brice purchased 3,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.75 per share, with a total value of $37,012.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 9,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,686.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Institutional Trading of WK Kellogg

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KLG. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in WK Kellogg by 5,123.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 528,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,948,000 after acquiring an additional 518,634 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WK Kellogg in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,738,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of WK Kellogg in the 4th quarter worth $6,118,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of WK Kellogg in the 4th quarter worth $5,476,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WK Kellogg in the 4th quarter worth $1,818,000.

WK Kellogg Company Profile

WK Kellogg Co operates as a food company in the United States, Canada, and the Caribbean. It offers ready-to-eat cereal products primarily under the Frosted Flakes, Special K, Froot Loops, Raisin Bran, Frosted Mini-Wheats, and Kashi brands. The company was formerly known as North America Cereal Co and changed its name to WK Kellogg Co in March 2023.

