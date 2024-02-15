World Mobile Token (WMT) Price Hits $0.17 on Major Exchanges

World Mobile Token (WMT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 15th. Over the last seven days, World Mobile Token has traded 7.7% higher against the dollar. World Mobile Token has a market capitalization of $93.81 million and approximately $2.06 million worth of World Mobile Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One World Mobile Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000335 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.59 or 0.00079692 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.55 or 0.00025972 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.43 or 0.00019990 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00006560 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0848 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0916 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001461 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00006814 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001325 BTC.

World Mobile Token Token Profile

World Mobile Token (CRYPTO:WMT) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 3rd, 2021. World Mobile Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 536,790,559 tokens. World Mobile Token’s official Twitter account is @wmtoken?lang=en and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for World Mobile Token is https://reddit.com/r/worldmobiletoken. The official website for World Mobile Token is worldmobiletoken.com.

Buying and Selling World Mobile Token

According to CryptoCompare, “World Mobile Token (WMT) is a utility token that powers the World Mobile Chain, a collaboration between Input Output Global and World Mobile. It is used for all transactions on the World Mobile network, including calls, data usage, and wallet transactions. These tokens are paid out to node operators and token stakers as rewards for their participation in the network. Additionally, customers can use WMT to pay for services like streaming, gaming, and e-commerce through the World Mobile app. The token also plays a crucial role in network security and decentralization, as nodes use it for staking to maintain consensus, similar to the functioning of the Cardano blockchain. World Mobile, launched in 2018, is focused on connecting under-connected communities across the world, emphasizing regions that have been traditionally underserved in terms of internet access. Micky Watkins is the founder and CEO of World Mobile Group.”

