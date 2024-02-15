Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $321.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.35 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 36.32% and a net margin of 20.98%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts updated its FY24 guidance to $4.11-$4.23 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 4.110-4.230 EPS.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE WH traded up $1.44 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $79.70. 555,266 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 520,182. The company has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.15, a P/E/G ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.37. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $63.69 and a 52-week high of $81.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on WH shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 170.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,472,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,031,000 after buying an additional 927,864 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $63,560,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 162.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 982,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,301,000 after purchasing an additional 607,709 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 61.5% during the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,208,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,015,000 after purchasing an additional 460,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1,549.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 405,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,926,000 after purchasing an additional 381,052 shares in the last quarter. 92.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service hotels.

