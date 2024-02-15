X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund (NYSEARCA:ASHR) Share Price Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $23.03

X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund (NYSEARCA:ASHR – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.03 and traded as high as $23.21. X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund shares last traded at $23.01, with a volume of 3,232,938 shares.

X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 0.46.

Institutional Trading of X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASHR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund by 171.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 224,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,427,000 after purchasing an additional 141,764 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund in the first quarter valued at about $636,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund in the first quarter valued at about $1,640,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund by 39.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 60,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 16,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund in the first quarter valued at about $103,000.

X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund Company Profile

The Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF (ASHR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the China Shenzhen SE \u002F CSI 300 index. The fund tracks an index of the 300 largest and most liquid Chinese shares traded on the Shanghai and Shenzhen exchanges. The fund holds physical China A-shares.

