Yamato (OTCMKTS:YATRY) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $17.48

Yamato Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YATRY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.48 and traded as low as $16.14. Yamato shares last traded at $16.67, with a volume of 736 shares traded.

Yamato Trading Down 3.6 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.47.

About Yamato

Yamato Holdings Co, Ltd. provides logistics shipping services in Japan and internationally. It operates through Retail Business Unit, Corporate Business Unit, and Other segments. The Retail Business Unit segment provides small parcel delivery services for individuals and mid-to-small sized corporations.

