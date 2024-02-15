YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) Shares Purchased by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Free Report) by 96.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,155,737 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,027,290 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned 7.09% of YETI worth $296,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in YETI. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of YETI during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of YETI in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of YETI by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of YETI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its stake in shares of YETI by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on YETI. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (up from $49.00) on shares of YETI in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on YETI from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded YETI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on YETI from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, YETI currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.59.

Shares of NYSE:YETI traded down $6.66 during trading on Thursday, hitting $41.54. 6,797,377 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,529,500. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.70 and a 1-year high of $54.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 2.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.19.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. The company also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, straw mugs and cups, bottles, jugs, and water bottles, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw and chug caps, lids, straw lids, color packs, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand.

