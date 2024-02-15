YETI (NYSE:YETI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $519.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.99 million. YETI had a return on equity of 29.12% and a net margin of 4.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. YETI updated its FY24 guidance to $2.45 to $2.50 EPS.

YETI Price Performance

YETI stock traded down $6.66 during trading on Thursday, hitting $41.54. The company had a trading volume of 6,797,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,529,500. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 2.40. YETI has a fifty-two week low of $34.70 and a fifty-two week high of $54.15.

Get YETI alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

YETI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on YETI from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on YETI from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered YETI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (up previously from $49.00) on shares of YETI in a report on Thursday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.59.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On YETI

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of YETI. Capital World Investors raised its position in YETI by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,266,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376,536 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of YETI by 132.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,340,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335,728 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of YETI by 67.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,795,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,672,000 after acquiring an additional 721,816 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of YETI by 427.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 825,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,110,000 after acquiring an additional 669,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of YETI during the first quarter worth $33,133,000.

YETI Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. The company also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, straw mugs and cups, bottles, jugs, and water bottles, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw and chug caps, lids, straw lids, color packs, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.