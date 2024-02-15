Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) is E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd.’s 2nd Largest Position

E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 375,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,788 shares during the quarter. Yum China accounts for about 8.5% of E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Yum China were worth $15,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Yum China by 116.8% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. increased its position in Yum China by 817.3% in the second quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Yum China in the third quarter worth $27,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in Yum China in the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Yum China in the third quarter worth $29,000. 73.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Yum China alerts:

Yum China Price Performance

NYSE:YUMC traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $40.86. 3,244,920 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,064,354. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.84, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.42. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.55 and a 1-year high of $64.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Yum China Increases Dividend

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 7.53%. Yum China’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a positive change from Yum China’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. Yum China’s payout ratio is presently 26.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Warton Wang sold 3,975 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.78, for a total transaction of $185,950.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,952.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Warton Wang sold 3,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.78, for a total value of $185,950.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,952.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Leila Zhang sold 1,790 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $80,585.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 17,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,986.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Yum China from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (down from $65.00) on shares of Yum China in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Yum China in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.63.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Yum China

Yum China Profile

(Free Report)

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform, which sells electronics, home and kitchen accessories, and other general merchandise, as well as fried rice, steak, and pasta; and offers online food deliver services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.