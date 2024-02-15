Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.09, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.43 EPS. Zebra Technologies updated its Q1 guidance to $2.30-2.60 EPS.

Zebra Technologies Price Performance

ZBRA traded up $30.79 during trading on Thursday, reaching $283.75. 1,184,072 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 439,579. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.06. Zebra Technologies has a 12-month low of $194.59 and a 12-month high of $340.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $254.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $243.13. The company has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.30 and a beta of 1.78.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ZBRA. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $267.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zebra Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 65.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,361,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $402,767,000 after buying an additional 537,300 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $108,922,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 37.0% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,048,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $333,569,000 after buying an additional 283,542 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 8.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,812,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,212,399,000 after buying an additional 280,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 948,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $259,277,000 after buying an additional 245,050 shares during the last quarter. 85.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Further Reading

