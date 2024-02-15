Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Shares Bought by Pertento Partners LLP

Pertento Partners LLP raised its stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 621,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,836 shares during the quarter. Zillow Group comprises 5.2% of Pertento Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Pertento Partners LLP’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $28,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of Z. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Zillow Group by 371.7% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Zillow Group during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zillow Group during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Zillow Group during the third quarter worth about $37,000. 71.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zillow Group

In other Zillow Group news, Director Erik C. Blachford sold 21,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total transaction of $820,655.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,020,008.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Dan Spaulding sold 5,032 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total value of $200,172.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,380 shares in the company, valued at $2,043,896.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Erik C. Blachford sold 21,855 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total transaction of $820,655.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,020,008.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,398 shares of company stock worth $1,904,071. 15.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on Z shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $46.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zillow Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.50.

Zillow Group Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:Z traded down $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $57.92. 5,400,259 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,527,145. The company has a market capitalization of $13.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.45 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.80 and a 12 month high of $61.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.05.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through Internet, Media & Technology (IMT); Mortgages; and Homes segments. Its IMT segment offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, as well as other services, which includes new construction marketplace, advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as display and dotloop and floor plans.

Featured Articles

