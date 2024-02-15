ZKH Group (NYSE:ZKH) Shares Gap Down to $18.09

Shares of ZKH Group Limited (NYSE:ZKH – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $18.09, but opened at $17.25. ZKH Group shares last traded at $18.80, with a volume of 2,534 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on ZKH Group in a report on Friday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.30 price objective on the stock.

Get ZKH Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ZKH

ZKH Group Stock Up 14.0 %

About ZKH Group

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.81.

(Get Free Report)

ZKH Group Limited develops and operates a maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products trading and service platform that offers spare parts, chemicals, manufacturing parts, general consumables, and office supplies in the People's Republic of China. The company also provides MRO procurement and management services; digitalized MRO procurement solutions; and logistics and warehousing services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ZKH Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZKH Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.