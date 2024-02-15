Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.74 to $5.84 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.96. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.075 billion to $9.225 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.20 billion. Zoetis also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 5.740-5.840 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZTS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Zoetis from $190.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Zoetis from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Zoetis from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $223.78.

Zoetis Stock Up 2.4 %

ZTS traded up $4.47 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $188.55. 715,770 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,951,233. Zoetis has a one year low of $151.03 and a one year high of $201.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 3.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $193.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $183.02. The company has a market cap of $86.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.88.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.08). Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.22% and a net margin of 27.24%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Zoetis will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a dividend of $0.432 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zoetis

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.46, for a total transaction of $163,795.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,022,130.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Zoetis news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.84, for a total transaction of $2,298,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,843 shares in the company, valued at $10,052,116.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.46, for a total value of $163,795.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,022,130.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,709 shares of company stock worth $3,211,185 over the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,872,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,395,000 after acquiring an additional 2,796,694 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 0.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,739,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,464,000 after acquiring an additional 27,097 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at $745,861,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 2.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,053,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,187,000 after acquiring an additional 109,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Zoetis by 171.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,326,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102,306 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Company Profile



Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Articles

